Health

Coronavirus: NSHA hospitals limiting number of visitors

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 2:01 pm
Inpatient room
Inpatient room. MUHC

Nova Scotia Health Authority announced Wednesday that it is limiting the number of people who can visit patients at all sites to prevent the spread of any respiratory illness, including COVID-19.

According to the NSHA, a patient can name up to two people who will be their family or primary support people. The people chosen may also change over time as specified by the patient.

READ MORE: WHO declares novel coronavirus disease a pandemic

“The patient will let the health care team know who their family/primary support people are. Visitation will be limited to those individuals,” NSHA stated.

In addition, people who are sick or who live with someone who is sick are advised not to visit patients.

Anyone who’s visiting a patient must also always wash or sanitize their hands before and after their visit.

