7 new coronavirus cases reported in Saskatchewan, total rises to 260

Saskatchewan health authorities reported seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, on Tuesday.

It brings the total number of cases in the province to 260 since the first presumptive case was reported on March 11.

Officials reported seven more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 88.

There are currently 169 active cases in the province.

Seven people are being treated in hospital. Two are in intensive care — one in Regina and one in Saskatoon — and five are receiving inpatient care — four in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

Just over half of all reported cases — 161 — are in the Saskatoon region, with 52 in the Regina area and 48 in the north.

There are 15 cases in the south, 10 in the central region and four in the far north.

Twenty-five of the total patients are health-care workers.

Officials said 115 cases involve travellers, 80 are community contacts — including mass gathers — and 13 have no known exposure. Public health officials continue to investigate the cause of transmission in 52 cases.

Tests have been carried out on 14,203 people to date, with 14,722 total tests performed. Officials said the discrepancy in the numbers can be due to multiple tests being carried out on one person.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers across Canada are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. In Saskatchewan, international travellers are already required to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return to the province.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.