Global News at 10 Saskatoon April 6 2020 8:26pm 01:36 Shelter's food program saved by donations While the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed some of humanity's worst instincts, it's also showing our best. In Saskatoon, it was kindness that saved a shelter just when things looked bleak.