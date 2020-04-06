Saskatchewan Health Authority addresses PPE concerns during pandemic: ‘We’re not rationing’

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is reassuring the public it’s not rationing personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline health-care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are looking at how we ensure that we are keeping the supplies safe, ensuring that they’re used appropriately, but we’re not rationing,” SHA CEO Scott Livingstone said.

Livingstone said he is aware of one case of rationing on the emergency floor of the Regina General Hospital. He said a manager was limiting PPE masks to two per worker each shift, but noted the SHA did not give that direction.

Like other provinces across the country, PPE is hard to maintain, according to the SHA.

A task force is set up to determine best practices when using PPE to make sure it isn’t wasted or misused.

“The Saskatchewan Health Authority is not short of any PPE at this time,” Livingstone said. “There has been no direction across SHA to ration, but we have locked down supplies to ensure that we’re using it appropriately.”

While Saskatchewan has only four patients in hospital due to COVID-19, the SHA said there are concerns as the pandemic continues.

“We’re not experiencing anywhere near our peak number of cases on an in-patient basis, so we’re not burning through our PPE as we will once things start gearing up,” Livingstone said.

Proper use of PPE and the public’s efforts to slow transmission will be the deciding factors as to whether or not the SHA faces a PPE shortage, according to Livingstone.

