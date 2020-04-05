Saskatchewan NDP leader encouraging public to wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan NDP leader Ryan Meili says he will start wearing a cloth mask in public, and is encouraging others to do the same, despite Canadian health officials recommending otherwise.

“It’s time to have a really simple message: the masks are useful,” said Meili in a video conference, Sunday.

“The evidence has moved more and more in that direction and I think we’re more at a place where I’m comfortable saying, ‘yes, it’s a good idea for people who are able, and who want to do this, put on a mask that will do more good than harm.’”

Meili made his mask from household products including rubber bands, paper towels and cotton cloth.

But federal health officials say the public should use caution when considering the use of homemade masks, as they can provide a false sense of security for those not ill.

“If you are a healthy individual, the use of a mask is not recommended for preventing the spread of COVID-19,” says the Public Health Agency of Canada in their guidance on preventing the virus.

Public Health says there can be added risks when making homemade masks. For example, it can increase the risk of infection with improper use and disposal, plus it can encourage people to touch their faces more — the opposite of what needs to be happening.

However, Canadian guidelines contravene what other health agencies across the world are doing.

In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending Americans wear a cloth or fabric mask to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

In Europe, the Czech Republic, Austria and Slovakia have made it mandatory to wear masks. And in Asia, China and South Korea strongly recommend the use of them.

Even the director-general of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said the biggest mistake western countries have made is people aren’t wearing masks.

“This virus is transmitted by droplets and close contact,” said George Gao, to Science Magazine. “If they are wearing face masks, it can prevent droplets that carry the virus from escaping and infecting others.”

On Saturday, Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said masks can serve a purpose.

After previously stating Canada won’t change its guidelines on masks, Dr. Tam said homemade masks can be a good alternative to those who can’t keep a two-metre distance, like being on a bus with others.

“We’ve been getting mixed messages over the last week since this has developed,” Meili said. “Some folks are saying ‘yes’, some say ‘no.’

“As we look at the science as we know it today, there is a role for the wearing of personal masks, and protecting yourself and protecting those around you.”

One guideline the Public Health Agency and Meili can agree on: leave the healthcare masks to healthcare workers, and make your own at home.

Canada’s guidelines on masks can be read in its entirety online.

