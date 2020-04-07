Coronavirus: Okanagan to host self-isolation sites for region’s most vulnerable people

Send this page to someone via email

Vulnerable people in the Okanagan will now have sites to self-isolate because of the coronavirus pandemic, the provincial government announced on Tuesday.

According to the government, more than 900 spaces have been secured at 23 sites throughout the province, including hotels, motels and community centres.

In the Okanagan, the sites will be located in the region’s three largest communities: Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon.

“BC Housing is working with regional health authorities, municipal partners and experienced non-profit shelter and housing providers to develop community-based response plans to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing said in a press release.

Interior sites: 9 sites, 211 spaces

Kamloops: two sites, 50 spaces

Kelowna: one site, 20 spaces

Nelson: two sites, 38 spaces (includes eight beds at Kalein Hospice Center)

Penticton: two sites, 19 spaces

Vernon: two sites, 84 spaces (includes 70 beds at Vernon Curling Club)

“These new spaces are a critical part of how we can support those who are vulnerable in our community, including those who are experiencing homelessness or living in communal locations where the virus could spread more quickly,” said Housing Minister Selina Robinson.

“In partnership with health authorities and local government, these new spaces are helping us mitigate the effect of this virus and support our health-care system in communities across the province.”

The province says health authorities are identifying those who require self-isolation and that it’s working with BC Housing to refer people to hotel rooms or community centres.

It says some facilities are already operational, while others are expected to be ready in the coming days and weeks, adding that more rooms have been identified if expansion is needed.

The names of hotels and motels are not being released.

The province says the rooms and community-centre beds will assist a range of people, including homeless people, youth and those without safe spaces to self-isolate.

“In addition, some hotels are reserved specifically for people who have COVID-19 and need a place to self-isolate while they recover,” said the ministry.

It said staff will be on site regularly and will provide daily meals and cleaning services.

