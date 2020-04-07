Edmonton Valley Zoo putting protections in place for big cats amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

After news that a tiger in the Bronx Zoo tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Edmonton Valley Zoo has been taking additional measures to protect its big cats.

According to a statement from the zoo, the only non-human species currently known to be able to contract COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, are members of the cat family.

The zoo has two serval cats, two Canadian lynx, two snow leopards, two Amur (Siberian) tigers and even two domestic cats.

While the team at the Edmonton Valley Zoo has always used personal protective equipment (PPE) when training, shifting and feeding their cats, the zoo has added masks to the PPE after recommendations from veterinary advisers.

All materials, including food bowls, are disinfected, and the zoo has implemented a physical-distancing policy, meaning all staff are keeping at least two metres from the cats at all times.

The zoo, along with all city-run facilities, was closed on March 14 as the City of Edmonton reacted to the COVID-19 pandemic.