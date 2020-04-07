Menu

Canada

Edmonton Valley Zoo putting protections in place for big cats amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted April 7, 2020 12:26 pm
Updated April 7, 2020 12:27 pm
Xena, one of the zoo's Canadian lynx. .
Xena, one of the zoo's Canadian lynx. . Courtesy: City of Edmonton Valley Zoo Facebook page

After news that a tiger in the Bronx Zoo tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Edmonton Valley Zoo has been taking additional measures to protect its big cats.

According to a statement from the zoo, the only non-human species currently known to be able to contract COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, are members of the cat family.

READ MORE: Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus — U.S. officials

The zoo has two serval cats, two Canadian lynx, two snow leopards, two Amur (Siberian) tigers and even two domestic cats.

While the team at the Edmonton Valley Zoo has always used personal protective equipment (PPE) when training, shifting and feeding their cats, the zoo has added masks to the PPE after recommendations from veterinary advisers.

All materials, including food bowls, are disinfected, and the zoo has implemented a physical-distancing policy, meaning all staff are keeping at least two metres from the cats at all times.

READ MORE: 1 month after Alberta’s first COVID-19 case, what’s changed?

The zoo, along with all city-run facilities, was closed on March 14 as the City of Edmonton reacted to the COVID-19 pandemic.

