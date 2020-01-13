Menu

Edmonton Valley Zoo

Pip the red panda dies at Edmonton Valley Zoo

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 12:57 pm
Updated January 13, 2020 1:08 pm
Pip the red panda passed away at the Edmonton Valley Zoo on Jan. 8, 2020. .
Pip the red panda passed away at the Edmonton Valley Zoo on Jan. 8, 2020. . Facebook / City of Edmonton

The Edmonton Valley Zoo announced Monday that its “beloved” red panda Pip passed away last week.

In a Facebook posting, the zoo said that Pip died on Jan. 8, with a post-mortem exam suggesting she passed peacefully in her sleep.

“Pip was gentle and calm, earning a reputation as the zoo’s sweetheart,” said the posting on the Edmonton Valley Zoo’s Facebook page.

 “She was friendly, always the first to the door to welcome a zookeeper into the red panda habitat.”‘

A photo from June 2019, showing red pandas enjoying their enclosure at the Edmonton Valley Zoo.
A photo from June 2019, showing red pandas enjoying their enclosure at the Edmonton Valley Zoo. Margeaux Maron / Global News

The zoo also said that Pip had been a valuable contributor to the international Red Panda Species Survival Plan, a coordinated breeding program between zoos meant to protect the genetic diversity of endangered species.

READ MORE: Edmonton Valley Zoo working to save endangered frogs in British Columbia

Pip was the mom of five: Qiji, born in 2011, twins Kola and Willow, born in 2015 and twins Paprika and Pepper, born in 2017.

Paprika still remains at the Valley Zoo, along with her father Kalden, who was Pip’s mate.

The cubs that Pip had have also had some of their own; she has seven grand-pandas to carry on her legacy living at zoos across the continent.

“Pip was an attentive, caring and protective mother, allowing her cubs to thrive,” the zoo said.

“We will cherish our memories of her and we know many of you will too. We will miss you, Pip.”

Edmonton Valley Zoo red pandas
Edmonton Valley Zoo red pandas

If people wish to honour Pip’s memory, the zoo is accepting donations in her name to the Valley Zoo Development Society, in person and online.

READ MORE: Safety concerns lead to closure of Edmonton zoo’s new Red Panda Playground

Pip was born on May 26, 2008, and was 11 years old. According to the zoo, red pandas have a life span of 12-14 years in captivity.

