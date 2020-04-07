Hamilton hospitals reveal plan to open beds as public health reports 183 COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Public Health (HPH) reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on April 7, bringing the city’s overall total of positive tests to 183.

The city says 55 of the cases are connected to travel, while 42 indicate spread within the community.

Nineteen people are in Hamilton hospitals receiving treatment for the disease: 12 at Hamilton Health Sciences facilities and seven at St Joseph’s.

Public health says 73 cases are now considered resolved.

Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, the city’s medical officer of health, says the number of cases are doubling on average every five days.

Hamilton is holding at five deaths connected to the COVID-19 pandemic as of April 7, according to public health.

The last two deaths were reported on Monday, including the first male to succumb to the illness — an 89-year-old in the community who passed away in hospital.

An 80-year-old female from the transitional care unit at the Cardinal Retirement Residence on Herkimer Street is also reported to have died.

In a conference call with the media on Tuesday, representatives from the two major Hamilton hospitals revealed plans to handle a potential surge in COVID-19 patients.

Hamilton Health Sciences and St. Joseph’s Healthcare say 1,200 beds could open up, if required, after scaling back surgeries, discharging patients, and converting non-traditional spaces such as lounges and cafeterias into make-shift hospital wards.

The hospitals are also finalizing plans for the conversion of an off-site facility, if necessary, potentially a hotel or convention centre.

Rob MacIsaac, president and CEO of Hamilton Health Sciences, said the two hospitals need to create at least 261 acute care beds and 90 critical care beds tied to projections of the virus’ spread according to province.

“However, we have to acknowledge that the pandemic we are facing is unpredictable,” said MacIsaac.

“It’s overwhelmed hospital systems elsewhere in the world. Accordingly, we continue to turn our minds to adding further capacity.”

St. Joseph’s president Melissa Farrell admits that hospitals in the city have been running at 100 per cent capacity for some time now and that the freeing up of beds has been at the cost of scaling back scheduled surgeries and procedures.

“These are very difficult choices, as you can appreciate, for us to be making and can be very hard for patients and their loved ones, but it is really important for us to make sure that we have the keep the capacity that we’re requiring,” said Farrell.

Both hospitals began utilizing virtual care as of March, with St. Joe’s seeing more than 5,000 patient visits online via video, telephone and secure messaging. The hospital says it’s about a 1,000-per cent increase in virtual care compared to the previous month.

Thirteen new cases in Niagara region connected to COVID-19

Niagara region public health (NRPH) says there are 13 more positive cases of COVID-19 within its 12 municipalities as of April 7 for a total of 162.

There were no further deaths reported. Twenty-two people are still in hospital.

Public health says 43 have now recovered from the virus.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports sixth COVID-19 related death

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit says the region has another death from it’s 109 positive cases as of Tuesday.

No details were released on the deceased.

Public health is also reporting a spike in cases, with 28 new positive tests in the region as of April 7.

Halton Region has 169 novel coronavirus cases

Halton Region is reporting 14 new positive COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday for a total of 169 in the region since the pandemic began.

Two people have died in the region.

Brant County with 47 COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit is reporting only one new case as of Tuesday. The region has one death since the pandemic was announced.

