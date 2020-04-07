Coronavirus: Ontario launches online portal to recruit health-care workers

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government has created an online portal aimed at matching skilled frontline health-care workers with employers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Health Workforce Matching Portal will allow skilled workers — including retired or non-active health-care professionals, internationally educated health-care workers, volunteers with experience and students — to apply to join the province’s fight against COVID-19.

“Our health-care heroes on the frontlines of this battle are doing extraordinary work, but they need reinforcements to step up and lend a hand to help defeat this virus,” Premier Doug Ford said in a statement.

“Whether you’re retired or in training, we can’t afford to have people with professional health care skills who want to help sitting on the sidelines during this crisis. This is a call to action and I encourage every available person with health-care experience to get involved.”

The government said the online portal will match the availability and skills of workers to employers looking for more assistance, adding that positions will be paid.

Earlier Tuesday, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown called on the province to allow foreign-trained doctors to work during the pandemic.

He later applauded the government’s decision on Twitter:

People looking to register using the portal are able to do so here. If successful, they will receive an email.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 379 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 4,726, including 153 deaths.

5:14 Coronavirus outbreak: Patrick Brown says foreign-trained doctors should be allowed to work in hospitals Coronavirus outbreak: Patrick Brown says foreign-trained doctors should be allowed to work in hospitals