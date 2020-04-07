Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Ontario reports 379 new coronavirus cases, total reaches 4,726 and 153 deaths

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 7, 2020 10:44 am
Updated April 7, 2020 10:46 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario health officer says its ‘a bit too early’ to know if COVID-19 cases have peaked
WATCH (April 6, 2020): Ontario health officer says it's "a bit too early" to know if COVID-19 cases have peaked.

Ontario reported 379 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including 21 deaths, bringing the provincial total to 4,726 cases.

The death toll has risen to 153.

The province has 614 hospitalized patients due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, with 233 patients in intensive care units and 187 in ICUs on a ventilator.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Provincial officials also reported 1,802 patients have recovered from the virus.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — 3M says Canada will continue receiving N95 masks following U.S. deal

Ontario health workers have tested 81,364 people for COVID-19, and 691 people are currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Tuesday’s report marks an 8.7 per cent increase in cases, compared to 7.7 per cent on Monday, 11.2 per cent on Sunday, 11.5 per cent on Saturday and 16.5 per cent on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 51.5 per cent of all cases in the province.

More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus Ontariocoronavirus ontario cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.