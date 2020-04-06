Global News at 5:30 Toronto April 6 2020 6:18pm 02:45 Coronavirus: Distance learning begins for students across Ontario As schools remain closed in Ontario, teachers are gearing up for distance learning using virtual means to connect with students. Caryn Lieberman reports on their first day. Online learning begins for students across Ontario as COVID-19 closures continue <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6786199/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6786199/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?