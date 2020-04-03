Menu

Crime

Coronavirus: City of Barrie sets up enforcement line for non-compliance matters

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 3, 2020 6:46 pm
The City of Barrie has set up a COVID-19 enforcement line so that residents can report cases of non-compliance with coronavirus-related emergency orders.
The City of Barrie has set up a COVID-19 enforcement line so that residents can report cases of non-compliance with coronavirus-related emergency orders. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The City of Barrie has set up a COVID-19 enforcement line so that residents can report cases of non-compliance with coronavirus-related emergency orders.

Officials say the city will investigate the use of city-owned amenities, including playground structures and skate parks, gatherings of five or more in public spaces, as well as non-essential businesses that are providing in-person services to residents.

“The city’s enforcement staff are currently conducting proactive patrols of all city parks,” Barrie officials say.

“It is an offence to fail to comply with an emergency order. The maximum punishment is one-year imprisonment or a fine of up to $100,000 for an individual, $500,000 for a director of a corporate or $10,000,000 for a corporation.”

Coronavirus outbreak: Man in his 50s is the second COVID-19 death in Ontario

Once complaints are received, officials say they will be tracked and addressed by the City of Barrie municipal law enforcement officers, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit public health inspectors and the Barrie Police Service.”

“Phone call volumes to the COVID-19 enforcement line may require you to leave a message,” officials say.

Residents can call the local coronavirus enforcement line at 705-739-4241 or email at enforcement.services@barrie.ca.

As of Friday, there have been a total of 3,255 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario, including 67 deaths.

