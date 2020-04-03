Kingston region sees only 1 new case of COVID-19 for second day in a row

Send this page to someone via email

For a second day in a row, Kingston’s novel coronavirus numbers have only risen by one case. As of Friday evening, the region’s total now stands at 48 cases of COVID-19.

Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for KFL&A Public Health said in a previous interview that he was glad to see that local numbers weren’t doubling, or tripling, like in other communities in Ontario.

2:03 Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario health officials stress that physical distancing is necessary to slow virus spread Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario health officials stress that physical distancing is necessary to slow virus spread

He said previously, when numbers were growing at a steady pace of three to four cases a day, factors like residents returning from trips and continued parties and other large gatherings all contributed to the spread of the disease in the region.

“The next few weeks will be really integral for us. We want it. We want a slow, steady growth in those numbers, but not to have any sudden rise,” Moore said.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the KFL&A Public Health website, the region has tested 1,031 patients, with 928 tests coming back negative. There are still 55 tests pending in the region.

On Friday, the government of Ontario released projections that the province could see just under 1,600 COVID-19 deaths and 80,000 cases by the end of April, if the current measures in place are upheld.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Right after this announcement, Ontario Premier Doug Ford laid out further restrictions on essential businesses in the province. The government ordered all industrial construction to cease, and lowered the list of essential businesses from 74 to 44, in order to combat the spread of the virus.

— With files from Jessica Patton, Gabby Rodriguez and Nick Westoll.