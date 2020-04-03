London Health Sciences Centre to open field hospital in preparation for influx of COVID-19 patients

Send this page to someone via email

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) will be opening a temporary off-site hospital at the Western Fair District Agriplex as it prepares for an expected surge in cases of the novel coronavirus.

The field hospital will open with 180 beds but have the capacity to expand to 500.

LHSC made the announcement on Friday and says the work is being undertaken “in partnership with the Western Fair District and the City of London.” It adds that this is part of a larger pandemic response plan for the southwestern Ontario region.

“This facility will be an extension of LHSC under the Public Hospitals Act and will initially be used as a transfer facility for patients who are recovering from COVID-19 but not yet well enough to be discharged home,” a release stated.

The facility is “being prepared for readiness” but will only become operational “if and when the need arises.” LHSC has not given an exact date of when preparations will be complete.

As of Friday, April 3, LHSC had a total of 19 patients with COVID-19 at its University and Victoria hospital campuses. Five are in the intensive care unit at the University campus, and six are in critical care at the Victoria campus.

