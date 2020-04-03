‘Stronger measures’ being considered to slow spread of COVID-19, says London, Ont. mayor

Send this page to someone via email

Ed Holder, the mayor of London, Ont., says the vast majority of locals have been supportive and compliant in the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 within the community, but he has no patience for those who are putting others at risk.

“We’re not taking stronger measures off the table, we just haven’t put them in force at this point.” Tweet This

Holder specifically called out a group of people who recently gathered on a closed golf course, as well as a man who threw away caution tape surrounding the playground on Gibbons Park.

“I have not seen any more blatant sign of disrespect than we saw when some cowboys thought it would be really clever to go golfing … so they effectively broke in and trespassed on a golf course property and put themselves at risk,” says Holder.

“People have been so great and then you get folks like them who blatantly disregard the rules. You get the person – I won’t call him a gentleman — who ripped caution tape off a park’s playground equipment.”

Holder says he will be speaking with city staff about “getting much tougher on that kind of ignorant behaviour” but he did not provide specific examples of what would be up for consideration.

He did point to the city’s new tipline — which has been inundated with messages — as well as the potential for fines under the city’s existing bylaws, as measures already in place to respond to complaints.

Dr. Chris Mackie, medical officer of health, has been clear on what measures are needed, Holder says, and it’s up to Londoners to follow guidelines for self-isolation, physical distancing, and proper handwashing.

“We’re in it together and we’ll get through it together but we need the cooperation of everyone.”

Holder himself modeled appropriate public health actions as he self-isolated for two weeks after returning from a trip to Florida in March.

As of April 3, the Middlesex-London Health Unit had reported a total of 92 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region with 11 resolved cases and three deaths.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

