New London, Ont. coronavirus tipline sees over 600 emails in first weekend

Deputy mayor Jesse Helmer says the city’s coronavirus tipline drew in over 600 emails over the weekend after launching Friday afternoon.

The tipline was created in partnership with the London Police Service (LPS) and the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) and was set up to crack down on those flouting provincial orders and municipal closures related to COVID-19.

Londoners can use the tipline by emailing COVIDOrderConcerns@london.ca or dialling 519-661-4660.

The phone line is only monitored Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and it received “dozens of calls” in its first day, according to Helmer, but the email address received over 600 tips from the public over the weekend.

“Without that dedicated phone number and dedicated email address, what was happening was people were calling 911 and tying up emergency operators to raise these concerns or they were calling bylaw enforcement for something that’s health unit-related,” he said.

“It was just confusing and it wasn’t a great way to focus those concerns and get them resolved.

“I think it is working in the sense that it’s taken the burden off 911, it’s given people a place they can go with their concerns, and it does help us.” Tweet This

Among the concerns raised was a report from a local man who said a couple had taken the caution tape down from the playground in Gibbons Park. Coun. Shawn Lewis confirmed to Global News that the city had received a report.

City staff have since gone back to Gibbons Park to put more caution tape and signage around the playground.

— with files from Global News Radio 980 CFPL’s Matthew Trevithick.