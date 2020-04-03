Port of Montreal operating at full capacity, no backlog of containers amid coronavirus lockdown

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal Port Authority says the temporary closure of non-essential businesses by the Quebec government during the COVID-19 pandemic has not yet led to an accumulation of containers at the Port of Montreal.

Port management added on Friday that if the situation changes, officials have some leeway. Other solutions are also being explored with the port’s partners in order to find other storage sites if necessary.

READ MORE: Quebec ramps up measures to help small businesses weather coronavirus health crisis

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The Montreal Port Authority says that despite the exceptional situation caused by the COVID-19 crisis, all of the port’s terminals are open and operations are at full capacity.

As a result, container docks and trucks with docking times at terminals are maintaining their regular schedule.

The union representing longshoremen at the Port of Montreal is asking workers to check the equipment disinfection registers before each shift or during equipment changes. Union members are also asked to abide by public health guidelines and disinfect their workspaces.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Nunavik under lockdown, flights cancelled to protect communities from coronavirus

Due to directives issued by Transport Canada, all cruise ships with more than 500 passengers are cancelled until July 1, and the borders are closed for all non-Canadian travellers.

No cruise ship is, therefore, expected at the Port of Montreal before July 1.

1:51 Quebec government cracks down on public gatherings Quebec government cracks down on public gatherings