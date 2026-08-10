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Canada

New York trial of man accused of killing daughter enters fourth week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 10, 2026 8:27 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trial of Montreal man accused of murdering his young daughter begins in New York State'
Trial of Montreal man accused of murdering his young daughter begins in New York State
WATCH: Trial of Montreal man accused of murdering his young daughter begins in New York State – Jul 20, 2026
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The trial of a man accused of killing his nine-year-old daughter last summer during a trip to New York is entering its fourth week.

Luciano Frattolin is on trial in Elizabethtown, NY, facing charges of second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse in the death of Montreal resident Melina Frattolin.

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The 46-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to both charges and has been held without bail since his arrest in July 2025.

The prosecution wrapped up its case last week with a five-hour video recreating the Frattolin route may have taken in the hours before he reported Melina missing.

The defense also called its first witness on Friday, but it remained unclear whether Frattolin would take the stand.

The nine-year-old girl’s body was found in a marsh in a rural area of ​​New York, and an autopsy determined her cause of death to be drowning.

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