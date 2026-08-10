Five things to know Montreal police chief’s video message about racism allegations

Local residents in a multicultural neighbourhood in Montreal may not be the only ones looking for answers about a scandal at their local police station.

The police have shared little public information about the investigation since June 12, when Montreal Police Chief Fady Dagher announced police had disbanded a 16-member patrol unit in Montréal-Nord over serious allegations of racism, discrimination and misconduct.

While news reporters and citizens have pressed the police for answers about what transpired, Dagher has told employees he also heard requests from them for more information about the situation and the decisions made by management.

He addressed employees in a video message recorded on June 19, explaining he was responding to feedback from people who said there was a lot of information circulating about the investigation that was making it difficult to clearly understand what was happening.

Police have declined to confirm some of the new information he shared in the internal message, obtained by The Canadian Press through an access to information request.

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Dagher is expected to provide an update on Tuesday evening as he addresses city officials and takes questions from members of the public at a meeting.

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Here are five things to know about what was in the video message Dagher sent staff on June 19:

1- Dagher said three police officers have been suspended and that allegations were submitted to the public prosecutor for preliminary review. Another three officers were reassigned to administrative duties while 10 officers were transferred to other units within the police department.

2- Dagher praised the “courage” of the officers who came forward with allegations against their colleagues. “They have done a great service to (Montreal police) and will help us a great deal as we navigate the challenges ahead.”

3- The police chief sought to reassure officers who are worried the allegations would reflect poorly on the police force as a whole and undermine their work. “I want to reaffirm my full support and confidence in you, because I know that the vast majority of you are doing exemplary work. You have your hearts in the right place and uphold sound values. I will never accept anyone saying that the majority of my police officers are racist,” he said.

4- Dagher addressed racialized members of the force, saying he understands the allegations may strike an emotional chord. “For many racialized people, the challenge is not just about having their skills or contributions recognized. It’s also about being seen for who they truly are. Too often, they are assigned an identity before they even have the chance to define themselves,” he said. “They are viewed through the lens of assumptions or expectations that do not necessarily reflect their own stories.”

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5- Police have a hotline for whistleblowers and Dagher encouraged staff to report any wrongdoing or inappropriate behaviour, saying they take steps to protect the confidentiality of those who come forward. “This is a moral duty (to report wrongdoing), but it is also an obligation under the Police Act,” he said.