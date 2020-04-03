Man dies after being struck by tractor trailer on Nova Scotia’s Highway 104

Send this page to someone via email

A 42-year-old man died on Thursday after he was struck by a tractor trailer while getting out of a vehicle on Highway 104.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash near Exit 32 happened at around 3:30 p.m.

Police say it happened when the westbound tractor trailer struck a pedestrian who had just exited his vehicle.

The truck driver was not able to avoid the pedestrian, police said. The pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

Exits 32 and 33 was reduced to one lane for several hours while RCMP officers, with the assistance of a collision analyst, were on scene.

It reopened at 11 p.m.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.