Man dies after being struck by tractor trailer on Nova Scotia’s Highway 104

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted April 3, 2020 9:45 am
Updated April 3, 2020 9:47 am
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018.
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 42-year-old man died on Thursday after he was struck by a tractor trailer while getting out of a vehicle on Highway 104.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash near Exit 32 happened at around 3:30 p.m.

Police say it happened when the westbound tractor trailer struck a pedestrian who had just exited his vehicle.

The truck driver was not able to avoid the pedestrian, police said. The pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

Exits 32 and 33 was reduced to one lane for several hours while RCMP officers, with the assistance of a collision analyst, were on scene.

It reopened at 11 p.m.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Highway 104Highway 104 crash
