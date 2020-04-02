Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Westville man charged under Health Protection Act after erratic driving complaint

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted April 2, 2020 10:05 am
The man was issued a ticket for failing to maintain a social distance of two metres or six feet under the Health Protection Act.
The man was issued a ticket for failing to maintain a social distance of two metres or six feet under the Health Protection Act. Kirby Bourne/630 CHED

A 23-year-old man from Westville, N.S., has been charged under the Health Protection Act after police responded to an erratic driving complaint early Thursday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP say officers responded to a call at 2:50 a.m. of a vehicle doing burn-outs on the Stellarton-Trafalgar Road in Hopewell, N.S.

READ MORE: Halifax police seize vehicle, issue ticket to woman violating COVID-19 emergency order

Police say the driver was located in the vehicle and the passenger ran away.

“The driver was showing signs of alcohol impairment and was taken to Stellarton Detachment for a breath test,” police said in a news release Thursday, adding that the vehicle was towed.

“The driver provided breath samples, which were 2 1/2 times the legal limit.”

Story continues below advertisement

The driver from Westville was released on conditions and is scheduled to attend Pictou Provincial Court on Aug. 3 to face impaired driving charges.

The passenger was arrested near the scene. Police say he was issued a ticket for failing to maintain a social distance of two metres or six feet under the Health Protection Act.

The ticket carries a fine of $697.50.

READ MORE: Halifax police issue warning on lying about COVID-19

He was also arrested for breach of probation and will appear in court at a later date on that charge.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPPoliceNova Scotia RCMPN.S.Westvillehealth protection actStellarton Trafalgar Road
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.