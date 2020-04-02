Westville man charged under Health Protection Act after erratic driving complaint

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old man from Westville, N.S., has been charged under the Health Protection Act after police responded to an erratic driving complaint early Thursday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP say officers responded to a call at 2:50 a.m. of a vehicle doing burn-outs on the Stellarton-Trafalgar Road in Hopewell, N.S.

Police say the driver was located in the vehicle and the passenger ran away.

“The driver was showing signs of alcohol impairment and was taken to Stellarton Detachment for a breath test,” police said in a news release Thursday, adding that the vehicle was towed.

“The driver provided breath samples, which were 2 1/2 times the legal limit.”

The driver from Westville was released on conditions and is scheduled to attend Pictou Provincial Court on Aug. 3 to face impaired driving charges.

The passenger was arrested near the scene. Police say he was issued a ticket for failing to maintain a social distance of two metres or six feet under the Health Protection Act.

The ticket carries a fine of $697.50.

He was also arrested for breach of probation and will appear in court at a later date on that charge.