Drake drops ‘Toosie Slide’ video featuring look at his mansion, empty Toronto

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Drake has recorded and released a brand new song called Toosie Slide.

The track dropped on Friday alongside a jaw-dropping music video that doubles as a tour of the Canadian rapper’s Toronto mansion.

The five-minute short begins with shots of some of Toronto’s most high-traffic areas, including the Gardiner Expressway, Queen Street West and University Avenue — all empty as a result of the threat surrounding COVID-19.

Directer, editor and cinematographer Theo Skudra spends most of the video following the God’s Plan hit-maker around his home while showcasing many of his belongings, including an abundance of music awards, a flashy grand piano and a gigantic indoor swimming pool.

Judging by Drake’s attire, as well as the subtle logos spread throughout the video, it almost seems like Toosie Slide was sponsored by Nike.

It’s also revealed that the 33-year-old is a big Snoop Dogg fan when a framed picture of the rapper is shown, among others.

Drake reacts from courtside during the second half of Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series between the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers in Toronto, Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Toosie Slide is the third single by Drake in 2020. It follows When to Say When and Chicago Freestyle. A snippet of the track was initially shared to Instagram last week by an influencer by the name of Toosie.

Along with three of his friends, Toosie debuted the “Right foot up, left foot slide / Left foot up, right foot slide” dance that Drake sings about in the Toosie Slide chorus.

In the comment section of the Instagram video, Drake revealed the song was, in fact, his and would be coming soon. He wrote “I’mma drop soon since ya’ll got it going insane.”

Toosie’s video quickly went viral across all social media platforms and inspired tens of thousands to replicate the dance on their TikTok accounts.

Here’s what some Twitter users had to say about the music video:

Drake just pulled a slight flex last night. We only saw 0.2% of his mansion. — MAMBA4LIFE (@DeondreTD) April 3, 2020

Drake really shot a music video just vibing in his mansion making such hard flexes look so subtle pic.twitter.com/seMUc4ib4Q — mario 🥱 (@playboiiimario) April 3, 2020

Am I the only one who interpreted the tootsie video as Drake giving us a tour of the mansion with #ToosieSlide being background music 😂 — RUBEN (@RUBENPesos) April 3, 2020

This is me getting arrested for breaking into Drake’s mansion pic.twitter.com/FLON0OVQQr — 🧚🏿‍♀️ (@_Flower_babe) April 3, 2020

Drake put out a video just to remind us how rich this mf is, while he quarantined in his mansion — 🌖 (@chari_xox) April 3, 2020

So basically the Drake Toosie Slide video is basically a mini tour of the OVO mansion – cool…. cool…. thanks corona #ToosieSlide pic.twitter.com/f0ogtUWhS8 — SAM (@MiamiJustise) April 3, 2020

Drake: *posts Toosie Slide video & shows off insane mansion* Everyone in the comments: yezzz a new tik tok dance! Me in the comments: We have now seen the museum that you live in and are once again asking you to redistribute your wealth. — Jocelyn Shelton (@jociiii_) April 3, 2020

“Drake giving the Soulja Boy generation a dance to do ‘cus he know damn well we can’t keep up with the TikTok kids,” joked another user.

Toosie Slide is now available through all major streaming platforms.