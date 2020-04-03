Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Drake drops ‘Toosie Slide’ video featuring look at his mansion, empty Toronto

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted April 3, 2020 11:18 am
Screen capture from Drake's 'Toosie Slide' video — released on April 3, 2020.
Screen capture from Drake's 'Toosie Slide' video — released on April 3, 2020. YouTube / Drake / OVO

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemicDrake has recorded and released a brand new song called Toosie Slide.

The track dropped on Friday alongside a jaw-dropping music video that doubles as a tour of the Canadian rapper’s Toronto mansion.

The five-minute short begins with shots of some of Toronto’s most high-traffic areas, including the Gardiner Expressway, Queen Street West and University Avenue — all empty as a result of the threat surrounding COVID-19.

Directer, editor and cinematographer Theo Skudra spends most of the video following the God’s Plan hit-maker around his home while showcasing many of his belongings, including an abundance of music awards, a flashy grand piano and a gigantic indoor swimming pool.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Chuck D says Flavor Flav’s Public Enemy ‘firing’ was a ‘hoax’

Judging by Drake’s attire, as well as the subtle logos spread throughout the video, it almost seems like Toosie Slide was sponsored by Nike.

It’s also revealed that the 33-year-old is a big Snoop Dogg fan when a framed picture of the rapper is shown, among others.

Drake reacts from courtside during the second half of Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series between the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers in Toronto, Saturday, April 27, 2019.
Drake reacts from courtside during the second half of Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series between the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers in Toronto, Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Toosie Slide is the third single by Drake in 2020. It follows When to Say When and Chicago Freestyle. A snippet of the track was initially shared to Instagram last week by an influencer by the name of Toosie.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Along with three of his friends, Toosie debuted the “Right foot up, left foot slide / Left foot up, right foot slide” dance that Drake sings about in the Toosie Slide chorus.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: O.J. Simpson says ‘no doubt’ Carole Baskin of ‘Tiger King’ killed her husband

In the comment section of the Instagram video, Drake revealed the song was, in fact, his and would be coming soon. He wrote “I’mma drop soon since ya’ll got it going insane.”

Toosie’s video quickly went viral across all social media platforms and inspired tens of thousands to replicate the dance on their TikTok accounts.

Here’s what some Twitter users had to say about the music video:

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Drake giving the Soulja Boy generation a dance to do ‘cus he know damn well we can’t keep up with the TikTok kids,” joked another user.

READ MORE: Drake, The Weeknd, J. Cole FaceTime with 11-year-old before he dies of cancer

Toosie Slide is now available through all major streaming platforms.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Drakedrake new musicAubrey GrahamDrake 2020Drake new singleDrake Toosie SlideDrake's houseDrake's mansionTheo SkudraToosie SlideToosie Slide TikTokWhere does Drake live
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.