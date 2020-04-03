Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 3

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday:

Ontario reports 462 new coronavirus cases, total now at 3,255 and 67 deaths

Ontario has confirmed 462 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 3,255.

Friday’s new cases now mark the highest single-day jump for Ontario.

The province also reported 14 new deaths related to COVID-19. The death total is now at 67 in Ontario.

Ontario announces online COVID-19 test results portal

The Ontario government has announced a new online portal where people can check their COVID-19 test results.

In order to access results, patients must have a photo of their health card. The portal will provide results, as well as next steps.

Canada Post says employee at Dixie Road facility in Mississauga tests positive for COVID-19

Canada Post says it was informed on April 2 that an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The employee worked on the east side of the Dixie Road facility in Mississauga and had not been at work since March 29.

“We informed employees and sent employees that would have been in contact with the employee home to await further direction,” Canada Post said. “That also included closing the potentially impacted area of the facility to conduct a deep-clean and sanitization with medical-grade cleaner.”

It is unclear if there is impact on mail delivery.

Ontario announces further workplace closures

The Ontario government has announced further business closures and a shutdown of many construction sites in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The order takes effect as of Saturday at 11:59 p.m. and is scheduled to last for 14 days.

Ford said all industrial construction will be stopped. Only essential infrastructure-related projects will proceed. No new residential construction will take place under the order, adding inspections will be stepped up. However, residential projects near completion will be allowed to continue.

Toronto home sales up March, but decreasing with COVID-19

Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says home sales were strong in the first half of March but then started to slow down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sales of 8,012 homes for the whole month was a 12.3 per cent climb from last year.

The board says home sales were up 49 per cent in the first two weeks compared with last year, but sales were down 15.9 per cent compared with last year for the rest of the month.

