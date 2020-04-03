Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto mayor says he supports Ford’s decision to release COVID-19 projection models
Mayor of Toronto John Tory said on Friday that he supports the decision of Ontario’s premier Doug Ford to release the COVID-19 projection models so everybody has the information they need to make decisions to protect their families and loved ones.
He said seeing the data left him “firmly resolved and determined” in following the recommendations of the city’s public health officer and the team of public servants working to protect the city of Toronto and stop the spread of COVID-19.