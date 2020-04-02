Menu

Crime

3 charged after officers seize loaded handgun in traffic stop: Ottawa police

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted April 2, 2020 2:38 pm
An Ottawa police vehicle.
An Ottawa police vehicle. Beatrice Britneff / Global News File

Three people from Ottawa — including a teenage boy — are facing a number of firearm-related charges after police officers stopped a vehicle on Wednesday evening and found a loaded handgun in the car.

Officers in the Bikes and Beats Unit conducted the traffic stop on the Aviation Parkway and noticed “open cannabis” in the car, Ottawa police said in a news release on Thursday.

READ MORE: 3 seriously injured, taken to hospital after single-car crash in Ottawa’s east end, paramedics say

Officers then searched the vehicle, found a loaded handgun and arrested the driver and two passengers, police said.

After a follow-up investigation, the police service’s Guns and Gangs Unit charged three people: a 39-year-old, a 21-year-old and a 15-year-old boy.

All three are facing at least nine firearm-related charges each and are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, according to police.

Coronavirus outbreak: Americans stocking up on firearms, ammunition as fears grow
Coronavirus outbreak: Americans stocking up on firearms, ammunition as fears grow
