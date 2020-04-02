3 charged after officers seize loaded handgun in traffic stop: Ottawa police

Send this page to someone via email

Three people from Ottawa — including a teenage boy — are facing a number of firearm-related charges after police officers stopped a vehicle on Wednesday evening and found a loaded handgun in the car.

Officers in the Bikes and Beats Unit conducted the traffic stop on the Aviation Parkway and noticed “open cannabis” in the car, Ottawa police said in a news release on Thursday.

Officers then searched the vehicle, found a loaded handgun and arrested the driver and two passengers, police said.

After a follow-up investigation, the police service’s Guns and Gangs Unit charged three people: a 39-year-old, a 21-year-old and a 15-year-old boy.

All three are facing at least nine firearm-related charges each and are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, according to police.

