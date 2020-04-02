3 seriously injured, taken to hospital after single-car crash in Ottawa’s east end: paramedics

Three men suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital in stable condition after a single-car crash in the city’s east end on Thursday morning, Ottawa paramedics say.

The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Bearbrook Road and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans, according to paramedics.

Images posted to social media by the paramedic service show a badly damaged blue Nissan Sentra on a grassy embankment beside the roadway.

While the three men inside suffered serious injuries, they were able to self-extricate from the car and walk around, a spokesperson for the Ottawa Paramedic Service said.

Ottawa paramedics say three men were seriously injured and taken to hospital after this car crashed at the intersection of Bearbrook Road and St. Joseph Boulevard in the city’s east end. Ottawa Paramedic Service / Twitter

They were taken to hospital in stable condition — two to a trauma centre and one to a local hospital, the spokesperson said. The men are all in their 20s or early 30s, according to paramedics.

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson for the Ottawa Police Service said it was determined the crash “originally happened” on the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, which feeds into Bearbrook Road at St. Joseph Boulevard, and so the investigation fell under the jurisdiction of the RCMP.

“Speeding is suspected as a factor,” but traffic investigators remain on scene probing the incident and cannot release further details at this time, said a statement from the RCMP national division, which covers the National Capital Region.

Some temporary road closures are in effect in both directions on the parkway, between St. Joseph Boulevard and Aviation Parkway, the statement said.