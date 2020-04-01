Menu

Crime

Ottawa police probe possible drive-by shooting; young man suffers minor injuries

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted April 1, 2020 6:04 pm
Updated April 1, 2020 6:06 pm
An Ottawa police vehicle parked in downtown Ottawa on May 13, 2019.
An Ottawa police vehicle parked in downtown Ottawa on May 13, 2019. Beatrice Britneff / Global News

A young man drove himself to hospital with minor injuries after a shooting near Carleton University on Wednesday afternoon, Ottawa police say.

The incident happened at around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Bronson and Sunnyside avenues, just south of downtown Ottawa, according to the police service.

Investigators believe it could have been a drive-by shooting, police said in a news release.

READ MORE: 'Do the right thing' — Officials urge staying home as COVID-19 cases in Ottawa hit 194

Ottawa police said they haven’t found a suspect in connection with the shooting, noting the guns and gangs unit is looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Investigators urge anyone with relevant information to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5050 or to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

