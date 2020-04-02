Coronavirus: B.C. to announce support for those on income, disability assistance

The province is expected to announce temporary support to help people receiving income and disability assistance deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Social Development and Poverty Reduction Minister Shane Simpson is set to hold a news conference in Vancouver at 10 a.m. PT.
British Columbians living on disability have been calling for the $375 monthly shelter rate to be raised to at least $600.
Advocates also want to tie the support announced today to the cost of living allowance so people with disabilities don’t have to use their existing assistance as a top up to landlords.
