Coronavirus: B.C. to announce support for those on income, disability assistance

Send this page to someone via email

The province is expected to announce temporary support to help people receiving income and disability assistance deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Social Development and Poverty Reduction Minister Shane Simpson is set to hold a news conference in Vancouver at 10 a.m. PT.

British Columbians living on disability have been calling for the $375 monthly shelter rate to be raised to at least $600.

Advocates also want to tie the support announced today to the cost of living allowance so people with disabilities don’t have to use their existing assistance as a top up to landlords.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Watch the announcement live here on our website, AM980 CKNW and BC1.

Story continues below advertisement