Coronavirus: B.C. to announce support for those on income, disability assistance

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted April 2, 2020 12:12 pm
Updated April 2, 2020 12:54 pm
WATCH LIVE: Social Development Minister Shane Simpson expected to announce support for people on income and disability assistance.

The province is expected to announce temporary support to help people receiving income and disability assistance deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Social Development and Poverty Reduction Minister Shane Simpson is set to hold a news conference in Vancouver at 10 a.m. PT.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: B.C. housing minister says ‘help is on the way’ for renters, homeless

British Columbians living on disability have been calling for the $375 monthly shelter rate to be raised to at least $600.

Advocates also want to tie the support announced today to the cost of living allowance so people with disabilities don’t have to use their existing assistance as a top up to landlords.

Watch the announcement live here on our website, AM980 CKNW and BC1.

READ MORE: Know a B.C. health-care hero? Share your stories and photos

