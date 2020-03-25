B.C. to outline financial support for renters impacted by coronavirus crisis

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia is expected to roll out its financial relief plan for renters amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Housing Minister Selina Robinson is set to outline details of the plan on Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. PT.

Global News will stream the event live here and on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

The province unveiled its $5-billion stimulus package on Monday, which includes funding for people who are unemployed due to the pandemic and can’t afford to pay rent.

Finance Minister Carole James said Monday that the government was looking at a range of options to help renters, including expanding the Rental Assistance Program, which provides support for the working poor, and the Shelter Aid For Elderly Renters program.

Premier John Horgan has assured renters they won’t be evicted due to COVID-19, but said the door was open for evictions that aren’t related.

The Vancouver Tenants Union took issue with that exception, saying that allowing any evictions during a pandemic, regardless of their cause, puts public health at risk.

Last week, BC Housing put in place a temporary moratorium on evictions of tenants in subsidized and affordable housing.