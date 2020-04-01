Coronavirus: Saskatchewan delaying the opening of provincial parks, camping season

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Provincial Parks will remain closed for the foreseeable future as the government continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Campsite reservations were scheduled to open on April 13 with the camping season scheduled to open May long weekend.

Both opening days have been delayed until further notice.

“We are continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely and will follow the advice of health officials to adjust our business practices as needed,” said Gene Makowsky, minister of parks, culture and sport in a statement.

“The health and safety of our visitors and staff is the priority. We know campers will be eager to enjoy the outdoors in our beautiful parks, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back when it is safe.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:04 Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau asked if government expects social distancing measures to remain until July Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau asked if government expects social distancing measures to remain until July

No provincial parks are currently open. On March 23, the province closed all park facilities, which includes washrooms, visitor centres, picnic areas, campgrounds and campsites.

Reservations made by group campers in May will be cancelled and all fees will be refunded.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Sask Parks says they will assess the situation in the coming weeks and will provide an update when available.

At this time, park staff remain available by phone at 1-800-205-7070 or by email.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.