Saskatchewan’s Wascana Trails closed to public due to coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

People wanting to get outside and enjoy some fresh air during this time of social distancing have one less place to go.

Wascana Valley Nature Recreation site, better known as Wascana Trails, has been shut down to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trails fall under Saskatchewan’s parks and recreation sites, which were officially closed on Friday.

“We understand many people are eager to get out of the house and spend time outdoors,” said Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky in a release.

“However, our provincial parks are not where people should be congregating right now.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“The health and safety of our visitors and staff is the main priority and we are supporting social distancing by closing these spaces, including visitor reception centres and washroom buildings. We all need to do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Story continues below advertisement

Wascana Trails representatives are in the process of putting proper signage up to indicate the trails cannot be used until further notice.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers across Canada are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. In Saskatchewan, international travellers are already required to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return to the province.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.