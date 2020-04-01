Crowded lineup outside downtown Edmonton CIBC branch despite social distancing rules

Send this page to someone via email

Despite repeated requests from the provincial government for Albertans to follow social distancing rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a large crowd lined up outside of a downtown Edmonton CIBC branch Wednesday.

Dozens of people were cramped together outside the CIBC location at Jasper Avenue and 101 Street on Wednesday morning. Officials have recommended to leave at least six feet of space between yourself and others, but many in line were less than an arm’s length apart.

Patrons lining up outside a CIBC location in downtown Edmonton on April 1, 2020, despite social distancing rules due to COVID-19. Morris Gamblin / Global News

CIBC said in a statement it could not enforce social distancing rules for clients outside of its branches. Morris Gamblin / Global News

The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said in a statement to Global News that it cannot enforce social distancing rules outside of its branches.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have social distancing measures in place inside our banking centres and while we can’t enforce this practice outside our locations we urge clients to do so,” said an emailed statement from Trish Tervit, CIBC’s director of public affairs.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Social distancing is now part of our everyday lives as we all work together to flatten the curve of COVID-19, and we ask all to follow the direction of Canada’s health professionals by exercising good judgement and respect for others.”

The city has repeatedly asked Edmontonians to practice social distancing, but has yet to put into place any hard rules for enforcement in public places.

While the provincial government has announced it is working to get police services to enforce rules and ticket those breaking COVID-19 isolation and gathering orders, it has not outlined specific rules referring to lineups in public spaces.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw’s most recent order on public gatherings limits them to to 15.

Hinshaw said during her Wednesday COVID-19 update that essential businesses in Alberta should be working to remind their patrons of the rules.

“Whether it’s a group outside a bank or a group at a bus stop, or any group that’s waiting to access a particular service or facility — I think the important thing for anyone who’s helping those people to do is to remind them to as much as possible to stay two metres apart,” said Hinshaw.

Story continues below advertisement

“If it is, for example, a bank, perhaps then someone can go ask that group to make sure they’re spread out,” she said. Tweet This

Hinshaw added that it was important for anyone who has symptoms to not go to any business, including banks, but acknowledged that cashing a cheque is a “difficult thing” to do virtually.

0:49 Dr. Hinshaw offers clarity on self-isolation and going outside Dr. Hinshaw offers clarity on self-isolation and going outside

After changes to the programs that began in March, the province now issues cheques for Albertans on Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH) and Income Support (IS) on the first of each month.