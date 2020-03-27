Bank of Canada slashes key interest rate to 0.25%

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada is cutting its key interest target by half a percentage point to 0.25 per cent in an unscheduled cut that brings the overnight target rate to its effective lower bound.

The move comes amid economic anxiety stirred up by the coronavirus pandemic.

Parliament’s budget watchdog also projected on Friday morning that the federal deficit for the coming fiscal year could be $112.7 billion — a jump of $89.5 billion from previous forecasts.

Parliamentary budget officer Yves Giroux’s report also predicted that the economy will contract by 5.1 per cent this calendar year, the weakest on record since 1962.

More coming.

