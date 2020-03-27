Menu

Economy

Bank of Canada slashes key interest rate to 0.25%

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2020 9:18 am
Updated March 27, 2020 9:29 am
The Bank of Canada is seen, Sept. 6, 2017 in Ottawa.
The Bank of Canada is seen, Sept. 6, 2017 in Ottawa. Adrian Wyld/CP

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada is cutting its key interest target by half a percentage point to 0.25 per cent in an unscheduled cut that brings the overnight target rate to its effective lower bound.

The move comes amid economic anxiety stirred up by the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE: Canadian unemployment could hit 15 per cent amid coronavirus pandemic, deficit to $113B

Parliament’s budget watchdog also projected on Friday morning that the federal deficit for the coming fiscal year could be $112.7 billion — a jump of $89.5 billion from previous forecasts.

Parliamentary budget officer Yves Giroux’s report also predicted that the economy will contract by 5.1 per cent this calendar year, the weakest on record since 1962.

More coming.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Bank of CanadaBank of Canada interest ratebank of canada interest rate cut
national skyline national skyline

