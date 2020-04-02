Quebecers with disabilities feel abandoned by the government during pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Each level of government has all hands on deck to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing several initiatives on Quebec’s most vulnerable populations.

But one group says they’ve been completely forgotten about and are struggling through the crisis: people living with disabilities.

Linda Gauthier has several health issues, including asthma and emphysema. She also uses a wheelchair.

With COVID-19 spreading fast throughout the Montreal area, Gauthier feels it’s no longer safe to step outside.

“If I catch the virus, I might not live through that,” Gauthier said.

One of her biggest challenges, she says, is getting groceries.

Delivery wait times span weeks. In addition, Gauthier says, many people living with disabilities can’t even shop online.

Story continues below advertisement

“The big problem is that people with disabilities, maybe 3/4 of them are on welfare, and some of them have credit cards and some of them don’t,” Gauthier told Global News.

2:09 Coronavirus: People self-isolating find online grocery shopping a challenge Coronavirus: People self-isolating find online grocery shopping a challenge

Home care workers are also a concern.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“I know it’s very difficult but our caregivers don’t have the same gloves, masks,” Gauthier explained.

Gauthier is calling on the government to help.

According to provincial data from 2016, about 10 per cent of Quebecers live with disabilties.

Yet Gauthier says officials have forgotten about them.

“So of course I’m afraid,” Gauthier said.

“If they don’t do something for us, maybe next time I won’t be there to give you an interview.” Tweet This

And Gauthier isn’t alone.

“We’ve received a few dozens of calls on different issues. Groceries is one,” said Steve Laperrière, who runs RAPLIQ, a non-profit advocating for people with disabilities.

Adapted transport is also top of mind as the STM has reduced its services. “We need a guarantee that they will always be available,” Laperrière said.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Montreal races to create more shelters for homeless people amid coronavirus crisis

The Quebec government told Global News they have given special instructions to programs that serve people with disabilities, but didn’t offer any details.

They say they’ve also invested money into food banks and services like Meals on Wheels.

“We’re very sensitive to the situation people with disabilities are living through and the fact that the exceptional measures put in place can increase their isolation or difficulties that already exist in their daily lives,” wrote the Quebec Health Ministry in an email to Global News.

RAPLIQ, however, says the initiatives are not translating to reality.

“It’s about time to get that done because people are more and more worried,” Laperrière said.

1:40 Coronavirus outbreak: Quebec premier urges residents not to visit senior homes Coronavirus outbreak: Quebec premier urges residents not to visit senior homes