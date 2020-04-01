Coronavirus: City of Edmonton introduces new regulations for vehicle-for-hire services

The City of Edmonton announced new rules and regulations for vehicle-for-hire services on Wednesday in an effort to keep drivers and riders safe as the city continues to deal with the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The new rules apply to all taxis, limousines, private transportation providers and shuttle service providers, as well as all ride-sharing services such as Uber and Tapp vehicles.
Effective April 1, all vehicle-for-hire services mush adhere to the following requirements and restrictions:
- No more than one passenger per vehicle; except if:
- additional passengers are members of the same household, individuals in a close personal relationship, or a required caregiver
- the size and capacity of the vehicle allows for two metres between each passenger and the driver (e.g. shuttle bus)
- No passengers are permitted in the front passenger seat(s)
- While driving and/or operating as a vehicle-for-hire service, cleaning and disinfecting supplies must be kept in the front passenger seat in plain view and used for cleaning of vehicles after each trip
- Door handles (interior and exterior), window controls, door locks, passenger seating area, seat belts and buckles must be cleaned after each fare and with disinfecting cleaning products and substances. Payment devices must be cleaned after each use
- Drivers should take appropriate care (e.g. Personal Protective Equipment) when providing physical support to passengers
- Any vehicle that provides service to a passenger who is demonstrating COVID-19 symptoms, including cough, fever, shortness of breath, runny nose, or sore throat, or who otherwise indicates that they are at risk of having COVID-19, must be immediately removed from service and thoroughly sanitized
READ MORE: Edmonton lays off over 2,000 staff at city rec centres, public libraries due to COVID-19“The City of Edmonton will work with the vehicle for hire industry to communicate these changes, and enforcement teams will be deployed to help ensure adherence to the new regulations,” a news release from the city read.
The vehicle-for-hire industry has been deemed an essential service.
