Coronavirus: Peel Region reports 1st COVID-19-related death

Peel Region has reported its first death related to the novel coronavirus, involving a Brampton man in his 70s with underlying health conditions.
Officials said he was being treated at Brampton Civic Hospital.
“Peel Public Health extends our deepest condolences to the family,” Dr. Lawrence Loh, Peel’s interim medical officer of health, said in a statement.
“We also sadly know this will likely not be the last life lost in our community to COVID-19 … I call on everyone to strengthen our resolve to collectively slow the spread and save lives.
Meanwhile, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown held a news conference on Tuesday to provide an update on the City’s response to COVID-19.
Bylaw enforcement officers, he said, are attending outdoor recreational amenities to enforce the Ontario government’s order banning gatherings of more than five people.
To keep up with complaints being made to the City of Brampton’s 311 service, he said 10 additional bylaw officers were hired to work with police.
If convicted of violating the provincial emergency orders, or the City of Brampton’s bylaw on physical distancing and not attending closed facilities, residents could be forced to pay fines between $500 and $100,000.View link »
