Coronavirus outbreak: Ford asks people still employed to pay rent

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, when asked about reports some landlords are allegedly using threats to get tenants to pay rent during the COVID-19 outbreak, said that people should not consider the pandemic a “blank cheque” to not pay rent. He advised people still employed and able to must still pay rent, but said those who are unemployed or struggling should try to work with landlords to find a solution, adding that they had previously advised no eviction orders can be issued during this time.