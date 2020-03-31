Coronavirus outbreak: Universities, colleges and Indigenous institutes to get $25M from Ontario
Ontario Colleges and Universities Minister Ross Romano said on Tuesday that in addition to a six-month deferral for student loans through OSAP, the government would also be providing universities, colleges and Indigenous institutes with $25 million to use how they see fit as they deal with the difficulties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. He also said students would be able to complete examinations online and be graded so they can further their education.