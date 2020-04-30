Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Sheridan College says it is ‘optimistic’ students will return to campus this fall

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 30, 2020 1:30 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Colleges and Universities Minister Ross Romano said on Tuesday that in addition to a six-month deferral for student loans through OSAP, the government would also be providing universities, colleges and Indigenous institutes with $25 million to use how they see fit as they deal with the difficulties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. He also said students would be able to complete examinations online and be graded so they can further their education.

One Ontario college says it is “optimistic” students will be able to return on campus for classes in the fall.

Sheridan College says it is preparing to welcome students in September, but adds it is also working on contingency plans in case physical distancing measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 remain in place.

Those plans include remote learning and staggered access to campus.

Colleges and universities across Canada have had to switch to online classes as the pandemic forced them to close their campuses.

Many schools have said it’s still unclear what the fall semester will look like as the public health emergency changes daily.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford this week unveiled a series of steps for reopening the province but would not give a timeline for that process to begin.

The minister in charge of Ontario’s post-secondary education system, Ross Romano, said earlier this month he anticipates an increase in post-pandemic enrollment.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
