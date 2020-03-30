Child custody and coronavirus: How to manage co-parenting during a pandemic in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Self-isolation can be tough amid the COVID-19 pandemic, especially for kids who have parents living in different homes.

The number of cases in Saskatchewan has risen to 176, with the province’s first two deaths reported on Monday.

It can be confusing whether to follow custody orders, according to one family lawyer. Still, he says it’s best to follow your custody agreement or work something out with the other parent.

But if one parent is worried about the safety of their children, they can stray from that order.

“You have got to be careful that it’s actually a concern, that it’s reasonably a concern,” warned Mark Galambos with the WMCZ Family Law Group in Saskatoon.

“If it isn’t and it was just your misunderstanding as to somebody following the COVID-19 protocols or not, that might be something that might backfire down the road once our systems are up and running.”

He said in situations where one parent may not be following precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and the other parent can prove it, it “might justify in varying from the order.”

Galambos said there are two goals in custody cases: what’s best for the child’s safety, and what maximizes the amount of time they spend with both parents.

The Saskatchewan government restricted access to provincial courthouses to only necessary proceedings.

The Court of Queens Bench is still open in Saskatoon for urgent or emergency situations, including to deal with some custody orders in cases where a child’s safety is at risk, according to Galambos.

This could also be used for parents fleeing violent situations.

“There could be abuse, where you want to get a restraining order in place or exclusive possession of a family home because there is abuse going on,” Galambos explained.

“That’s something we could probably get in an emergency situation.”

For now, Galambos said, it’s best to follow custody orders or work out an alternative, either with the other parent directly or through a mediator like a friend or outside third party.

As for child support payments, he said it’s “very likely” some sort of reduced support payment plan will be created to help parents in the short-term.

