Saskatchewan announces 22 new cases of COVID-19

As the number of COVID-19 cases rises in Saskatchewan, so does the number of those who have recovered from the virus.

On Sunday, the province reported 22 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 156.

Of those, five people are in the hospital including three in acute care and two in intensive care units.

At least seven cases are the result of community spread, say health officials. The rest are travel-related or due to exposure at mass gatherings.

Of the 156 people infected, five are under the age of 19, while the others are adults.

Additionally, four more people have recovered from the virus, which doubles the total from a day before to eight people.

Health officials say more people may have recovered, but they have yet to be reported to public health.

To date, over 9,000 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan, which is an increase of 838 from Saturday’s update.

Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab was not available Sunday. He will provide a provincial update on Monday at 2:30 p.m.

Cases connected to snowmobile rally continue to rise

Two more attendees of the Christopher Lake snowmobile rally supper have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Sunday, 20 people who attended the event have the virus, which is an increase from 18 the day before.

According to health officials, around 130 people attended the dinner, and 76 have been reached to date.

The province continues to ask people who attended the snowmobile rally supper to contact HealthLine 811.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

