‘All clear’: Sophie Grégoire Trudeau thanks well-wishers after recovering from COVID-19

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is officially clear of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that has spawned into a global pandemic.

“I am feeling so much better and have received the all clear from my physician and Ottawa Public Health,” she said in a Facebook post addressed to Canadians on Saturday.

Grégoire Trudeau was first diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 12. At the time, the Prime Minister’s Office said her symptoms were “mild” and that she would remain in isolation.

She was tested for the new coronavirus after she experienced symptoms upon her return from a trip to the U.K., where she had been carrying out speaking engagements.

This also meant her husband, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, had to go into isolation, working from home for the last couple of weeks.

Earlier on Saturday, Trudeau said his wife was feeling much better.

“Sophie is feeling great. My family is doing well, my kids and myself, … we’re all doing well,” he said, adding that he would continue to work from home.

“But like I said, we’ve asked people to stay home and work from home as much as possible, not go out if they don’t have to and that certainly is something that we’re doing and encouraging.”

In her Facebook post, Grégoire Trudeau thanked everyone who sent her well wishes.

“And to everyone who is suffering right now, I send you all my love,” she wrote.

Canada has more than 5,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday and Canadians have been instructed to practise social distancing to reduce the spread of the virus.

“These are challenging times,” Grégoire Trudeau wrote. “I know it’s not easy to be alone — we are all social beings, me included!” She goes on to urge people to socialize virtually.

“From social media to a simple phone call, there are so many ways for us to stay connected while we’re apart and actually deepen our relationships,” she wrote.

