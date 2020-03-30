Menu

Health

2 health-care workers at Providence Care Hospital test positive for COVID-19

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 8:24 pm
Two health-care workers at Providence Care Hospital have contracted COVID-19. Google Street View

Providence Care says two of their health-care workers at Providence Care Hospital have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Monday evening, the hospital put out a press release, saying over the weekend they had identified two health-care workers at the hospital with the disease.

The release noted that neither health-care worker had entered the hospital since developing symptoms.

The hospital says they has notified all staff and patients who have had close-contact with the infected workers, who will now be quarantining for 14 days.

As of Monday, no transmission between staff, other than the two who contracted the disease, has been identified.

“Both staff members identified their symptoms early and did not report to work while ill. They followed our protocols by self-monitoring and rapidly identifying themselves to occupational health for testing,” said Dr. Gerald Evans, Providence Care’s medical director of infection prevention and control.

In total, there are five health-care workers in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington region who have contracted the disease.

In addition to the two cases at Providence Care, there are also two from family health clinics in both Verona and Northbrook, and one identified at Kingston General Hospital.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus kingstonCovid 19 kingstonKingston CoronavirusHealth Care Workers CoronavirusCOVID-19 providence careprovidence care coronavirusprovidence care health care workers
