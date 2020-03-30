Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Prince Albert, Sask. police investigate triple homicide

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 3:29 pm
Updated March 30, 2020 3:32 pm
Prince Albert police are currently investigating a report of gunshots on Monday afternoon.
Prince Albert police have not said how the three victims died, but said their deaths are being investigated as homicides. File Photo / Global News

Three people are dead and a five-year-old girl is in critical condition in what Prince Albert police are calling a “serious incident” in the northern Saskatchewan city.

Police said officers were called to a home in the 300 Block of MacArthur Drive on Sunday afternoon.

Related News

READ MORE: RCMP investigating homicide following death of man in Dillon, Sask.

A 56-year-old man, a 56-year-old woman and a seven-year-old boy were found dead inside.

Police did not say how they died, but said their deaths are being investigated as homicides.

A five-year-old girl was taken to an Edmonton hospital in critical condition. There is no further update on her condition.

READ MORE: Second-degree murder charge laid after woman found dead in North Battleford: RCMP

Police have not made any arrests as their investigation continues to unfold.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators said they do not believe it is a random incident and believe there is no risk to the public.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HomicidePrince AlbertPrince Albert PolicePrince Albert Police ServiceTriple HomicidePrince Albert HomicidePrince Albert Triple Homicide
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.