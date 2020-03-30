Prince Albert, Sask. police investigate triple homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are dead and a five-year-old girl is in critical condition in what Prince Albert police are calling a “serious incident” in the northern Saskatchewan city.

Police said officers were called to a home in the 300 Block of MacArthur Drive on Sunday afternoon.

A 56-year-old man, a 56-year-old woman and a seven-year-old boy were found dead inside.

Police did not say how they died, but said their deaths are being investigated as homicides.

A five-year-old girl was taken to an Edmonton hospital in critical condition. There is no further update on her condition.

Police have not made any arrests as their investigation continues to unfold.

Investigators said they do not believe it is a random incident and believe there is no risk to the public.