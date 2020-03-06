Ally Witchekan identified as Saskatoon’s 3rd homicide victim of 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Family and friends have identified Ally Witchekan as the victim of Saskatoon’s third homicide of 2020.

Witchekan, 28, was found inside a home in Hampton Village just after noon on Wednesday.

Saskatoon police have not released a cause of death.

Her vehicle was missing and Saskatoon police said Thursday afternoon it was found abandoned in the city’s northwest area.

Investigators are now looking for Ivan “Roberto” Martell.

Police believe Martell is known to Witchekan and may have valuable information that can help with their investigation.

Martell, 29, is described by police as being 5’9″ tall and 200lbs. He has brown eyes and either a brush cut or shaved head.

He has a mole on his left cheek and tattoos of a crown and a Latin phrase on his neck, police said.

A photo of Martell was not provided.

Police said anyone with information on the whereabouts of Martell is asked to contact investigators at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.