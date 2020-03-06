Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Ally Witchekan identified as Saskatoon’s 3rd homicide victim of 2020

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 10:29 am
Ally Witchekan was found dead inside a home in Hampton Village just after noon on Wednesday.
Ally Witchekan was found dead inside a home in Hampton Village just after noon on Wednesday. Facebook

Family and friends have identified Ally Witchekan as the victim of Saskatoon’s third homicide of 2020.

Witchekan, 28, was found inside a home in Hampton Village just after noon on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Woman found dead in Hampton Village home, Saskatoon’s 3rd homicide of 2020

Related News

Saskatoon police have not released a cause of death.

Her vehicle was missing and Saskatoon police said Thursday afternoon it was found abandoned in the city’s northwest area.

Investigators are now looking for Ivan “Roberto” Martell.

Police believe Martell is known to Witchekan and may have valuable information that can help with their investigation.

READ MORE: Teen who died identified in Saskatoon’s 2nd homicide of 2020

Martell, 29, is described by police as being 5’9″ tall and 200lbs. He has brown eyes and either a brush cut or shaved head.

Story continues below advertisement

He has a mole on his left cheek and tattoos of a crown and a Latin phrase on his neck, police said.

Second guilty plea in Tiki Laverdiere homicide investigation
Second guilty plea in Tiki Laverdiere homicide investigation

A photo of Martell was not provided.

Police said anyone with information on the whereabouts of Martell is asked to contact investigators at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceHomicideSaskatoon Police ServiceSaskatoon HomicideHampton VillageHampton Village SaskatoonHampton Village HomicideAlly WitchekanAlly Witchekan HomicideAlly Witchekan Homicide VictimAlly Witchekan Saskatoon Homicide Victim
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.