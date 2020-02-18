Teen who died identified in Saskatoon’s 2nd homicide of 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators are calling the death of 17-year-old boy a homicide in Saskatoon.

Officers were called to reports of an injured person in the 200-block of Avenue S North in the Mount Royal neighbourhood at roughly 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 15.

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said Isaiah Brunton, 17, who has now been identified, was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

He succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Feb. 17, police said.

An autopsy is expected to take place this week, according to a press release on Feb. 18.

The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service along with the major crime, forensic identification as well as guns and gangs units are investigating the death.

Police said this is the city’s second homicide investigation of 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SPS at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.