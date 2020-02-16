Unknown man shot, in critical condition in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

A man, who Saskatoon police have been unable to identify, remains in hospital after he was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Saturday evening.

According to a statement, the man was found when officers responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of Avenue S N. shortly before 7 p.m. He was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police describe the victim as Indigenous, between the ages of 14 and 20, with short black hair and glasses.

The Major Crimes and Forensic Identification units responded to the 911 call and are continuing the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-975-8300 and to ask to speak to a Major Crimes investigator, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

