Home invasion suspects armed with bear spray, machete, airsoft gun: Saskatoon police

Three men, ages 36, 41 and 50 are facing a number of charges following a home invasion on Friday evening.

According to police, at roughly 5 p.m., the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) responded to a home invasion call at an apartment building in the 3100 block of 33rd Street West.

Police say the suspects forced their way into the residence and deployed bear spray before stealing items and taking off.

Officers arrested two of the suspects leaving the scene. The third was caught after a brief pursuit in the area.

Residents of the apartment were treated by paramedics after being bear sprayed.

Police later found an airsoft pistol and machete.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the SPS at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

