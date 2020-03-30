John Krasinski, Steve Carell reunite to bring ‘Some Good News’ amid coronavirus spread

In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The Office alum John Krasinski is making an effort to share “some good news” with the world — as opposed to that which pertains to the novel coronavirus.

After reaching out to fans asking for some positivity last week, the 40-year-old actor launched his own YouTube series on Sunday covering the “incredibly heartwarming stories” shared with him.

“Without question, we are all going through an incredibly trying time. But through all the anxiety, all the confusion, all the isolation, and all the Tiger King, somehow the human spirit found a way to break through and blow us all away,” he said.

In the 15-minute debut of Some Good News, Krasinski focused on recognizing the collective efforts of doctors and medical professionals fighting the rapidly spreading virus across the globe.

He highlighted the story of a teenage girl named Courtney, or “Coco,” who was welcomed home with a “social distancing” parade which was organized by her friends after her final chemotherapy treatment.

But that wasn’t it. To the surprise of many fans, Krasinski later invited his former Office co-star, Steve Carell, to reminisce on the smash-hit mockumentary series after 15 years.

“On a personal note, this week actually brought a whole lot of good news, because it marked 15 years since this haircut was born,” said Krasinski as he pulled up a framed picture of his much-beloved character, Jim Halpert.

He continued: “For more on that story, we go now, to our entertainment correspondent, Steve Carell…”

“It’s such a happy surprise that after all these years people are still tuning in and finding it, even today,” Carell said of The Office. “It’s pretty cool.”

John Krasinski as Jim Halpert, Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute, Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly, and Steve Carell as Michael Scott– Photo by: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank Getty Images / NBC / Contributor

“I was a waiter when I got that job,” said Krasinski. “I was 23 years old and I was a waiter, and after the pilot I went back to waiting tables because I was sure nothing was going to happen with it. We all kind of came into it with that vibe. I remember none of us had done anything huge,” he added.

The former co-stars continued to share laughs while reflecting on some of their favourite moments when taping the series, including the Fun Run episode and their final scene together.

“Part of what was so much fun about [the show], was that everybody in the cast was rooting for everybody else. People would step back when it was time for other people to shine and celebrate it,” said Carell, 57.

He continued: “When you came in as Dwight, that day, it was crazy watching Jim do Dwight. You’re a very good impressionist in general — I don’t think that’s something people know.”

“Some of my most fond memories, personally or professionally, are entwined and connected with that show,” he concluded.

Krasinski then chimed in with his hopes to reunite with the Carell and the rest of the cast.

“Listen,” he said, “I know everybody is talking about a reunion, hopefully, one day, we just get to reunite as people and say hi.

“Just to see your face is so great,” said Carell with a laugh, sharing the sentiment.

The award-winning actor starred in The Office as Michael Scott, “the world’s best boss.”

Krasinski was set to release the highly anticipated sequel to A Quiet Place — which stars his wife Emily Blunt — earlier this month, however, it was postponed indefinitely as a result of COVID-19.

Along with British pop singer Dua Lipa, Krasinski was also set to host Saturday Night Live (SNL) for first time during its March 28 comeback, however, the weekly late-night sketch show announced on March 16 that it would “no longer resume production until further notice.”

Despite the delay of his long awaited SNL debut, the actor seemed in good spirits as a result of the reception to Some Good News‘ premiere episode.

“Wow! Totally blown away by the response to #SGN,” tweeted Krasinski on Monday. “Thank you… But hey, you guys did this! So you keep sending me #SomeGoodNews and making me smile… and I’ll keep trying to return the favor,” he concluded.

Wow!! Totally blown away by the response to #SGN ! Thank you thank you… But hey, you guys did this!! So you keep sending me #SomeGoodNews and making me smile… and I'll keep trying to return the favor! Pass it on!https://t.co/smtSgIlNGG — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) March 30, 2020

As of this writing, Some Good News has amassed more than 200,000 subscribers on YouTube.

